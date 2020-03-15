Boat on way to Mandwa port capsizes, police say all 88 passengers rescued

A kilometer away from the port, the boat started sinking. (Express Photo) A kilometer away from the port, the boat started sinking. (Express Photo)

A boat ferrying 88 people, including women and children, capsized in the Arabian Sea off Mandwa coast near Mumbai early on Saturday. All the passengers on board were rescued by lifeguards and the Raigad coastal police.

Officials said the incident took place at around 10.15 am after the boat, belonging to Ajanta Company, was going to Mandwa port from Gateway of India. A kilometre away from the port, the boat started sinking. “It appears the boat hit a rock underwater and water started entering the boat. As it started sinking, the boat operators informed the police following which a patrolling team reached the spot and the passengers were rescued,” a police officer officer said.

Police constable Prashant Gharat, who was on the patrolling boat and rescued passengers, said, “We were patrolling the waters when we came across a passenger boat that suddenly stopped in the sea. It raised suspicion, so I asked our boat operator to navigate towards them. When we got closer, we heard passengers shouting for help.”

Jitendra Patil, a sailor who was a part of the rescue team, said, “As soon as we got a call, we informed boats nearby. Eight passengers were rescued with the help of two private speedboats while the remaining 80 passengers were rescued by the police boat.” “We started with rescuing the children first followed by the women and men,” Gharat said.

The rescued passengers were taken to Mandwa port. The Raigad police is probing whether there was any negligence on the part of the boat navigator. They are also verifying whether they were ferrying more passengers than permitted.

Raigad police PRO, assistant police inspector Suresh Yamgar said, “The primary inquiry will be conducted by the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB). They will then submit a report on the basis of which we will take action.”

The Mandwa (Sagari) police has recorded statements of those who were part of the rescue team and are trying to trace the passengers. “The passengers left after reaching the port. We are trying to identify them from the videos that were shot during the rescue operation and they will be brought to the police station and their statements recorded,” said assistant police inspector Dharmaraj Sonke, in-charge of Mandwa (Sagari) police station.

An Ajanta Company official, who did not wish to be identified, said, “So far, we have learnt that the mishap happened after the boat hit a rock underwater.”

In October 2018, a speedboat carrying at least 18 people capsized in the Arabian Sea off the Mumbai coast while on way to the proposed “bhumipujan” site of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial. The MMB, in its report, recommended that boats should have proper navigational charts, working GPS and VHF systems and imparting training on basic navigation and safety issues to boat masters.

