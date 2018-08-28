Boat capsizes, one missing

Mumbai fisherman goes missing. (Representational) Mumbai fisherman goes missing. (Representational)

A boat carrying seven fishermen capsized in the sea near Uttan early on Monday. While six fishermen were rescued with help of other fishermen and lifeguards, one person is missing, police said.

“The incident took place when the fishermen were trying to go from the small boat to a bigger trawler. The weight was uneven and waves displaced the boat, leading to the accident. When people in the trawler noticed, they jumped in and managed to save four fishermen,” said an officer from Uttan Sagri police station.

Two others swam to the trawler, sources said. “One of the fishermen is missing. He has been identified as Pono Santaram Koli (20). We have sent lifeguards to look for him. The fishermen have themselves tried to look for him,” the

officer said.

