Boardwalk-cum-cycle track to connect Mahim Fort and Bandra Fort, project to cost Rs 167 crore

THE MUNICIPAL Commissioner I S Chahal recently cleared a boardwalk-cum-cycle track from Mahim Fort to Bandra Fort. The tenders for the project, which has been proposed by Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, will be issued this week.

A boardwalk is an elevated footpath, walkway, or causeway built with wooden stilts.

The Rs 167 crore project will be constructed on a Design, Build, Operate and Maintain basis and will spread over wards — G North and H west — of the BMC. The contractor is expected to build the project in 18 months and will maintain the structure for 10 years.

Additional Commissioner (Projects) of BMC P Velarasu said that the total length of the stretch will be 3.59 km and the width will be six metres, including 1.75 metres of a walkway with 2.5 metres of cycle track in between and another 1.75 metres of cycle track on the other side.

“Once the project is complete, it will become an iconic symbol of Mumbai city. This project will create an additional recreational facility for citizens and promote tourism in Mumbai,” Velarasu said.

The cycle track will be built from coloured bitumen and the boardwalk from composite wooden material. The substructure will be on single monolithic poles erected on a pile foundation with interconnecting primary and secondary beams.

The project will be divided into four segments. The first one is from Bandra Fort to the proposed subway in Bandra West covering 1.26 km, the second one is from the proposed subway to Bandra Reclamation Garden subway with a length of 0.74 km, the third part covers from Bandra Reclamation garden subway to Mahim causeway subway having a length of 1.52 km and the fourth section of .77km will connect Mahim causeway subway to Mahim Fort.

The project contractor will have to take a NOC from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, which owns the Sealink. The BMC has already made submissions to the agency and the NOC is expected in 10 days. They are also expected to get permission from the Maharashtra Maritime Board and the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority and a proposal has been submitted and a meeting will take place next week.