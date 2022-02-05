Board lists helpline numbers to resolve exam-related queries

A day after the Maharashtra state board announced that exams will be held offline as per the declared schedule, it released a list of helpline numbers for all the nine divisions to resolve exam-related queries that one might have.

With several student-friendly measures to be implemented this year, the board announced separate helpline for all nine divisions. The list of helplines shows that board officials have been roped in for the work.

In the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, officials said students, teachers and parents may have several questions regarding offline board examinations. These division-wise helplines are to resolve all such queries, said officials. Along with landline numbers for each division, the board has also announced cellphone numbers of concerned officials.

But there is still no information about teachers who were to counsel students on how to deal with exam-related stress. While every year, apart from helplines, the board declares a list of numbers of such teachers who are trained counselors, the same has not yet been done this year. These teachers receive calls from students as well as parents to discuss exam-related stress.

“The helplines shall resolve technical queries regarding the board exams. But it is important to note that stress levels are much higher this year. Board exams are being held offline after a huge gap and amid opposition,” said a senior teacher from a Chembur school, adding that counselors are needed more than ever.

A teacher from Mumbai, who has been a counsellor, said, “As exams get near, we generally see a surge in stress calls, not only from students but also parents. Some share how they would rather run away and skip the exam because they feel they are not prepared and fear facing the embarrassment of failure. These issues are going to be more this year. For Class X students, this is the first such big exam… after last two years of not appearing for offline exams due to the pandemic.”

When contacted, Sharad Gosavi, Chairman of the Maharashtra state board, said, “The helplines declared today are to resolve queries regarding offline exams. Work is on to finalise the counselors’ list.”

The Maharashtra State Council for Educational Research and Training has issued a question bank for the benefit of students appearing for the board exams. “To help students of class X and XII prepare for state board exams, SCERT is providing a subject wise question-bank. These will be available at maa.ac.in,” tweeted Varsha Gaikwad, School Education Minister.