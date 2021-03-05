Board exams for classes 10, 12 to be held offline: Varsha Gaikwad

Gaikwad said that a decision in this regard will be taken after considering the local Covid-19 situation. “The dates of the board exams will not clash with the exams of other boards, such as the CBSE, as they have already declared their exam dates,” she added. (Representational)

The Maharashtra government on Friday said that board examinations for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted offline as per schedule, while ensuring that all possible Covid-19 precautions are taken.

State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad made the announcement in the Legislative Assembly on Friday in response to a question by BJP legislator Sudhir Mungatiwar, regarding the confusion over the exams among students and parents. “We have decided to hold the exams of classes 10 and 12 offline,” said Gaikwad.

Around 16 lakh students in class 10 and 15 lakh students in class 12 are expected to appear for the exams. “We are discussing with experts on how and where to hold the exams. It is also being considered whether to hold the exams in schools that are closer to where the students live. Their health is the government’s priority and the exams will be planned accordingly,” she added.

Gaikwad said that a decision in this regard will be taken after considering the local Covid-19 situation. “The dates of the board exams will not clash with the exams of other boards, such as the CBSE, as they have already declared their exam dates,” she added.

The minister further said that Doordarshan’s Sahyadri channel will be used to ensure that the syllabus of various subjects such as mathematics, science and language reaches the concerned students. Using YouTube as a platform for the purpose is also being considered, she added.