BNHS to conduct study on migratory birds at wetlands in Maharashtra

The Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) undertake a five-year study of habitats and migratory routes of birds at six wetlands in Maharashtra — Nandur-Madhmeshwar Sanctuary, Gangapur Dam, Jayakwadi Bird Sanctuary, Hatnur Dam, Ujjani Reservoir and Visapur Dam.

The Mangrove Foundation, an autonomous body under the state forest department, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday with BNHS.

The project will cost Rs 2.77 crore and is an extension of already ongoing research by the BNHS, under the banner of ‘Elucidating the status of migratory waterbirds in ornithologically important wetlands of Maharashtra; Central Asian Flyway perspective.’

Wetlands are ecologically important as they stabilise the coastline, control erosion and provide a habitat conducive for plant and animal species. However, due to several development activities and agriculture across the state, these areas are under constant threat.

All six sites are part of the Central Asian Flyway (CAF), one of the nine migratory flyways identified under the Convention of Migratory Species (CMS). It covers migratory bird routes across 30 countries with around 80 per cent of routes passing through India.

“Migratory birds coming to Maharashtra mainly use the CAF which is one of the major migratory routes for birds coming to the Indian Subcontinent from Central Asia and this study will help in understanding the population dynamics, movement and dispersal patterns, and threats to various migratory birds using the CAF,” the Mangrove Foundation said in a statement Monday.