251 kmph video shot before fatal BMW crash; survivor was driving, say Thane police

The Thane police said the BMW car flipped several times in the air before hitting the divider. (Instagram Photo)

The Thane police Monday confirmed that a viral video showing a BMW convertible’s speedometer touching 251 kmph was recorded moments before the car crashed on the Panvel–Vadodara highway near Badlapur in the early hours of Sunday, killing two people.

The police have identified Angad Gill, 26, the sole survivor of the crash, who remains critical in the hospital, as the person behind the wheel.

“While initially there was no clarity on who among the three occupants of the car was at the wheel, it has now been established that Gill was driving,” Kailash Shinde, Senior Inspector, Badlapur West Police Station, told The Indian Express.