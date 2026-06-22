251 kmph video shot before fatal BMW crash; survivor was driving, say Thane police

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The Thane police Monday confirmed that a viral video showing a BMW convertible’s speedometer touching 251 kmph was recorded moments before the car crashed on the Panvel–Vadodara highway near Badlapur in the early hours of Sunday, killing two people.
The police have identified Angad Gill, 26, the sole survivor of the crash, who remains critical in the hospital, as the person behind the wheel.
“While initially there was no clarity on who among the three occupants of the car was at the wheel, it has now been established that Gill was driving,” Kailash Shinde, Senior Inspector, Badlapur West Police Station, told The Indian Express.
Charges against BMW driver
The police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Gill on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash driving, going above the speed limit, excessive speed, driving dangerously, and driving without a safety belt.
The police said the accident took place around 2.39 am Sunday when Gill, Yogesh Negi, a football player, and Rebecca Jacob, 24, a Bandra resident, were returning from a party celebrating Negi’s birthday. The car flipped several times in the air before hitting the divider.
The occupants of the car were flung off as the hood of the vehicle was pulled down.
While Negi and Jacob succumbed to the injuries they sustained, Gill is being treated at Fortis Hospital in Kalyan.
Shinde said the road where the accident occurred was under construction and had no street lamps. He added that the road had not been opened to the public.
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