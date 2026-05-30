BMC’s tree committee clears proposal to fell, transplant 1992 trees for coastal road

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) tree committee on Friday (May 29) cleared a proposal that would allow cutting and transplanting of 1,992 trees to make way for the Mumbai coastal project. The proposal doesn’t include the additional 6,000 mangroves that will be cut for this project. The BMC secured permission to cut the mangroves from the Bombay High Court (HC) and the state forest department last year.

Meanwhile, of the 1992 trees that will be chopped by the tree committee, 726 will be cut, while 1,266 will be transplanted at a land parcel in Powai.

Of the 1992 trees affected, 815 are in Malad, 323 are in Goregaon, 321 will be in Andheri West and Versova region.

Officials said that the proposal for cutting trees for the coastal road project is being tabled on in two phases, and on Friday, the first phase was cleared.