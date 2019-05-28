BMC’s student scheme comes up for approval again, ruling Sena unlikely to give nod

Two months after a proposal to transfer cash directly to students to enable them to purchase school-related items was rejected citing the model code of conduct, it has now been brought up again for approval.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) wants to spend Rs 37 crore for transfer of Rs 175 to Rs 662 to each student from balwadi to Class X for the next two years. There are 3.27 lakh students in schools run by the civic body. The transfer is meant to facilitate their purchase of stationery, a water bottle and a tiffin box.

The BMC’s proposal for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme for its school students will be tabled before the Education Committee. However, since the ruling Shiv Sena continues to oppose the scheme, it is unlikely to be cleared.

The BMC will continue to provide 24 other items, including uniform, shoes, rain sandals and raincoats.

If the proposal for DBT is rejected, students might have to spend from their own pocket.

“Only if the proposal is passed by the Education Committee will students get the benefit. The process will start by opening a bank or postal account of the beneficiary student in the nearest branch. Administration Officer (AO) of all divisions have been asked to take a meeting of all parents and explain the scheme to them,” said an official from the education department.

However, both the ruling Shiv Sena and opposition Congress are against the move, expressing concern over proper use of funds by beneficiaries. Sena leader Yashvant Jadhav had said most students in civic schools are from a poor background, so if cash is given to them, there are chances that parents could misuse it.

“We will not allow this proposal. Our concerns about possible misuse of funds have still not been addressed,” said a Sena corporator who is a member of the Education Committee.

The BMC has not made any arrangements to buy the three items.