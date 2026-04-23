BMC’s Rs 14 crore tender for ‘non-existent’ Mithi River garden fails to get standing committee nod, proposal sent back

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) standing committee on Wednesday raised questions regarding a Rs 14 crore tender that was floated for the maintenance of a ‘non-existing’ garden and promenade adjoining the banks of the Mithi River between Kurla and Mahim.

“Last week, when a site visit was carried out, we found out that the garden which they are proposing to maintain doesn’t exist. The entire land parcel has been illegally encroached. Therefore, it outrightly shows that the tender is nothing but a scam,” Deepmala Bhade, Shiv Sena UBT corporator and member of the standing committee, told The Indian Express.

Bhade said that following her opposition, the committee chairperson blocked clearance of the proposal.