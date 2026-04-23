BMC’s Rs 14 crore tender for ‘non-existent’ Mithi River garden fails to get standing committee nod, proposal sent back

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) standing committee on Wednesday raised questions regarding a Rs 14 crore tender that was floated for the maintenance of a ‘non-existing’ garden and promenade adjoining the banks of the Mithi River between Kurla and Mahim.
“Last week, when a site visit was carried out, we found out that the garden which they are proposing to maintain doesn’t exist. The entire land parcel has been illegally encroached. Therefore, it outrightly shows that the tender is nothing but a scam,” Deepmala Bhade, Shiv Sena UBT corporator and member of the standing committee, told The Indian Express.
Bhade said that following her opposition, the committee chairperson blocked clearance of the proposal.
“The BMC’s rule also states that there should be a minimum 10-meter buffer between a water body or water supply pipeline. However, in this case, we have noticed that the buffer is not being maintained as the Mithi bank is entirely encroached by slum dwellers and instead of making efforts to move them, the BMC is floating these ambiguous tenders,” Bhade added.
The civic standing committee has sent the proposal back to the authorities for revision. Committee chairperson Prabhakar Shinde has sought a detailed reply to the queries raised by Opposition members if the proposal is to be tabled again.
In 2022, the civic authorities floated a Rs 2,100 crore tender to beautify the bank of the Mithi River. As part of the plan, the authorities aimed to develop an 8.5km-long cycle track along the promenade, along with open spaces and embankments.
Meanwhile, the standing committee Wednesday passed a Rs 30 crore proposal for desilting the 18 km-long Mithi River.
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The entire 18 km stretch of the Mithi River is being divided into three stretches or packages. The first package comprises the longest stretch of 11.8 km from Vihar Lake Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) to Teacher’s Colony (Bandra East), covering the Vakola and Kalina areas that are low-lying in nature. The second stretch of 1.3 km largely covers the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area. While the final stretch covers a length of 4.7 km from Dharavi to Mahim, before draining into the Arabian Sea.
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis:
National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis.
Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More