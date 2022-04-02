BMC’s property tax collection up by Rs 700 crore in 2021-22

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s property tax collection increased by Rs 700 core during 2021-22. The civic body collected Rs 5,792 crore from property tax in 2020-21 compared to Rs 5,094 crore in 2019-2020.

Compared to the previous financial year, the property tax collection increased by 13.77 per cent in 2021-22. The corporation stated that the amount of tax collected is the highest in its history.

In FY 2019-20, the BMC had collected Rs 3,735 crore as property tax and in 2018-19, it collected Rs 4,492 crore.

Property tax is one of the primary sources of revenue for BMC and the civic body had ramped up its collection drive this year. Every year, it prepares a list of the top 100 defaulters in each of the 24 wards.

The deadline to clear pending property tax for every financial year is March 8 while residential properties get time till March 31.

The assessment and collection department of the BMC issues property tax bills for a particular financial year in May.

Property owners get three months from the time of receiving property bills to clear their dues and a penalty of two per cent is levied in case the bills are not paid. Following non-payment of bills after 90 days, the corporation sends repeated reminders and notices to the defaulters.