BMC’s Mission Admission Over 11,500 students admitted in Mumbai public schools

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Mission Admission logged more than 11,500 admissions in a total of 1,150 Mumbai Public Schools (MPS), in just five days since its launch.

BMC’s education department decided to launch the Mission Admission initiative in 2022 to focus on increasing enrollment in schools as they gear up to resume a normal schedule post-lockdown, from the upcoming academic year, which starts in June.

The basic idea underpinning the initiative is to bring those children who dropped out of the formal school system following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, and also to increase enrollments. The BMC team is working with an objective to admit a lakh of students to the MPS, in addition to the existing students’ enrollment.

As per information provided by the civic body, Since the Mission Admission was launched on April 18, a total of 11,549 new students were admitted to MPS.

These students were admitted in the 1,150 schools run by BMC in eight different mediums with state-board curriculum. There are already 3 lakh students studying in these schools.

Under the mission admission program, BMC is trying to create awareness through social media with several videos, photos and other content. Teachers too are given the tasks to dedicate two hours a day until April end to look for eligible children from nearby areas who are currently out of school.