BMC’s heavy lifting: Tracing those who came in contact with coronavirus infected couple, santising 3-km area

ON WEDNESDAY afternoon, on the first floor of a BMC local ward office in the western suburbs, an alert was flagged off about an elderly couple becoming the first to test positive for COVID 2019 in Mumbai.

The first floor houses the civic health department. Immediately, three teams, each with an assistant medical officer and two staffers, set off for the building where the couple reside. The building lift was disinfected with sodium hypochlorite. Fifty-four flats in building were visited. Three persons — the couple’s domestic help, neighbour and driver — were kept in home isolation. By Thursday morning, they were shifted to Kasturba hospital where they tested negative by afternoon.

The process, however, had just begun. Contact tracing is painstaking work, and involves knocking at the doors of hundreds of people who may have come into contact with an infected person. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said people living within 3-km radius of anyone who have tested positive will be screened.

“On Wednesday, after the couple tested positive, we went door to door in their building. Maintaining confidentiality is important so we just told people that there are suspected cases in the locality and we are checking for cough, cold and fever,” a civic official from the ward said.

The nine-storey building is divided into two wings and has 54 flats. Except one flat that was locked, residents of all flats were asked to call on the helpline if they suffered breathlessness, dry cough, or developed fever in the next 14 days. “We found no symptomatic case. We have counselled the residents to not panic,” said ward officer Vishwas Mote.

Till Wednesday night, civic officials kept knocking on one door after another in adjacent buildings, visiting 106 houses. Armed with masks, they asked: “Does anyone in the house have fever, did anybody travel abroad, did anyone meet a person who had travelled abroad?”

On Thursday, at 10.30 am, the teams set off again to ask the same questions. In all, there are six buildings in the locality, including the one in which the affected couple lives, and three teams covered them all through two days. It would take many more days to cover a 3-km radius.

“Every day we plan to visit a few more buildings in the locality,” said Dr Adil Patel, a medical officer, who visited two buildings and about 40 households. Awareness among people is high because of social media, he added. “Everybody cooperated when we approached them.”

The residents of the building — which civic officials say is under “red alert” — where the couple stayed, have been asked to provide contacts of their domestic helps and drivers.

The BMC has categorised those who came in contact with the couple as high risk and low risk cases. Apart from the three close contacts quarantined in Kasturba hospital, three domestic helps, a medical store owner and his brother have been asked to remain at home for 14 days.

“They all came in contact with the infected person,” an official said. But that is not the only work at hand. At one table in the ward office, a civic official sits with a list of residents who have travelled abroad from the ward. “Each one has to be reached out to, we have to remain in touch for at least 14 days. Every day, we get a new list,” the official said.

Across Mumbai, BMC is equipped with 169 assistant medical officers, 175 primary health nurses, 338 coordinators and 771 auxiliary nurse midwives to do the heavy lifting.

On Thursday, a team of health officials visited prominent hospitals in the locality to look for reserving isolation beds in case a surge in cases. “We are informing nursing homes and hospitals to refer suspected cases with a travel history to us for testing,” Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said. The process, he said, starts from the airports. Suspected passengers are diverted to Kasturba hospital for test and if confirmed, their family members are quarantined at home and contact tracing in locality is commenced.

Simultaneously, tourists residing in hotels are being reached out to record their travel history. On Thursday, civic officials were armed with a list of guests staying at JW Marriott and Novotel. “We have to visit each room and talk to tourists. Some are welcoming but most resist from sharing too much information with us,” an official said.

Alka Jadhav, a member of the BMC health committee, said she is locally sensitising people to wash hands regularly. “We are also going to reserve beds in Seven Hills hospital for patients,” she added.

