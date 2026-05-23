BMC’s growing dependence on consultants sparks political backlash

The uproar led to multiple proposals seeking appointment of consultants for key water infrastructure projects being put on hold.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s increasing reliance on external project management consultants (PMCs) for civic infrastructure projects triggered sharp criticism in the standing committee on Friday, with corporators across party lines questioning why the civic body was increasingly outsourcing work traditionally handled by municipal engineers.

The uproar led to multiple proposals seeking appointment of consultants for key water infrastructure projects being put on hold.

The proposals tabled before the standing committee included the appointment of consultants for four major water projects, among them the Manori desalination project’s 2000 MLD pumping station in Bhandup and the design of a new 3000 mm diameter pipeline from Gundavali reservoirs. According to civic documents, the BMC planned to award consultancy contracts for all four projects to the same consultant.