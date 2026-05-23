BMC’s growing dependence on consultants sparks political backlash

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s increasing reliance on external project management consultants (PMCs) for civic infrastructure projects triggered sharp criticism in the standing committee on Friday, with corporators across party lines questioning why the civic body was increasingly outsourcing work traditionally handled by municipal engineers.
The uproar led to multiple proposals seeking appointment of consultants for key water infrastructure projects being put on hold.
The proposals tabled before the standing committee included the appointment of consultants for four major water projects, among them the Manori desalination project’s 2000 MLD pumping station in Bhandup and the design of a new 3000 mm diameter pipeline from Gundavali reservoirs. According to civic documents, the BMC planned to award consultancy contracts for all four projects to the same consultant.
However, the move drew objections from corporators who accused the administration of overdependence on private consultants and wasting public funds.
Yashodhar Phandse, senior Sena (UBT) corporator, questioned why the civic administration was bypassing its own technical staff.
“Earlier, all water supply projects were executed by the civic engineers. Why has the need for consultants increased now suddenly?” Phandse asked.
Taking a swipe at the administration, BJP leader of the House Ganesh Khankar said, “It appears that the consultants will even be roped in to prepare Municipal Corporation’s budget some time soon.”
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As criticism intensified, standing committee chairman Prabhakar Shinde directed the administration to halt the proposals and restrict the appointment of consultants to specialised cases requiring technical expertise.
“The BMC must use its own body of municipal engineers and appoint consultants only when essential,” Shinde said.
The controversy comes amid the civic body increasingly hiring external agencies for large-scale infrastructure and utility projects across Mumbai, a trend that has repeatedly drawn criticism from elected representatives over transparency, accountability and rising consultancy costs.
Earlier this month, the standing committee had similarly rejected a Rs 23.35 crore proposal to appoint a consultant for augmentation of the Pise-Panjrapur water purification project. The project aims to expand the existing treatment capacity of 1,365 MLD by an additional 910 MLD to meet Mumbai’s growing water demand.
Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents.
Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T)
Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area.
Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including:
Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft).
Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout).
Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks.
Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration.
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