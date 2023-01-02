BMC’s desalination plant project likely to begin this year

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) ambitious project of constructing a desalination plant is likely to begin in 2023, as the civic body aims to float tenders for the project by January-end. The plant — an industrial facility — would desalinate water from Arabian Sea making it suitable for drinking and irrigation purposes.

Mumbai at present gets its daily intake water from seven lakes. Their catchment areas are filled during monsoon, following which, water is being supplied across the city through pipelines. Though the city has a demand for 4,400 millions of litres per day (MLD) of water daily, BMC can only supply around 3,800 MLD — a shortfall of 500-600 MLD.

In a bid to curb water crisis in Mumbai, BMC had floated the proposal to create a desalination plant that will help supply 200 MLD of water to the residents. An additional provision of increasing the capacity to 400 MLD has also been kept open for this plant, considering the prospect of an increase in population spike in the years to come. The estimated cost for constructing this plant is Rs 1,600 crore, with an additional Rs 1,900 crore to be spent for its operations and maintenance for 20 years. In January 2022, BMC had appointed a consultant to conduct a feasibility study on the project and evaluate its designs. The idea of this plant in Mumbai was based on the existing desalination plants in Israel. BMC in 2022 also signed a memorandum of understanding with an Israeli firm to create a detailed project report (DPR) on the upcoming plant, and according to officials, the DPR was submitted to BMC in the last quarter of 2022.

“The final draft of the tender has been readied, and we are expecting to float tenders for the same January-end after going through a few suggestions and objections mentioned in the report. We are likely to start the construction work by 2023-mid, and approximately three to four years will be required to make the plant completely operational… The upcoming desalination plant will be cost-effective, and the water treatment process will be speedy. Mumbai is adjoining the sea, and can make optimum use of sea water with the help of this plant,” P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner (projects) told The Indian Express. In 2021, BMC earmarked a 12-hectare land in Manori village — a seaside hamlet in the northernmost end of suburban Mumbai — to set up the desalination plant. An eco-friendly plant, it would carry out operations consistently throughout the year, and the approximate cost of water produced will be between Rs 0.04 and 0.05 per litre, according to BMC’s blue-print.

Earlier in 2016-17, BMC had planned to set up two desalination plants in the south and extreme northern end of Mumbai.