No More Parking Headaches in Mumbai? BMCs ‘Book-Your- Parking Spot’ Plan Could Change Your Daily Drive
After years of delay, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation moves to roll out a smart parking system that lets motorists check, reserve and pay for parking in advance via an app, integrating public, private and even residential spaces across the city.
After nearly six years since its conceptualisation the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has finally had a breakthrough of implementing a smart parking project for Mumbai. The civic authorities are now in the final stage for finalising a consultant that will be integrating all the existing parking spaces in Mumbai into a digital dashboard which will be accessible to the common citizens through a mobile application or web portal.
The BMC had mooted this idea of creating a digitised parking system for the first time back in 2020, however the plan never came to fruition. Today, the administration will table a proposal on the civic standing committee to finalise a contractor for developing the interface. The BMC has earmarked an initial budget of Rs 3 crore for this project.
Mumbai faces a crisis of land availability and with the increasing vehicular density every year, the issue of parking has come out to be one of the key civic issues of Mumbai with a dearth of parking spaces.
At present, BMC operates 26 – off street parking lots – which includes parking facilities in public and private institutions that are run by the authorities. In addition to this the civic body has more than 350 on-street parking lots in Mumbai which means vehicles are allowed to park in and around the periphery of traffic islands, lanes and bylanes in Mumbai.
Mumbai has the highest vehicle density among metro cities. According to the state government’s data Mumbai has a vehicle density of 2,300 cars in every kilometer (KM) which is the highest among all metro cities. The government’s data also shows that the number has increased exponentially in the previous years. In 2019 the city’s vehicle density stood at 1,840 per KM while in 2014 it stood at 1,150 per KM.
Besides this, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) data shows that 3.02 lakh vehicles were registered in Mumbai in 2025 alone. Earlier in 2024, around 2.79 lakh vehicles were registered.
How will this interface work ?
The proposed system will integrate BMC’s existing parking space along with private parking spaces which are available inside shopping malls and commercial plazas. The civic body will also rope in residential associations to lease out their parking spaces during the day time for the purpose of using them as public parking lots. Meanwhile, motorists can see the available parking areas in every ward in their mobile application. This application will allow vehicle owners to book a parking space in advance before they reach their destination.
“If someone is travelling towards Colaba from Mahim then he or she can see which are the parking facilities that are available in his destination and book a preferred location accordingly by selecting the space and paying online. Once he is at the destination the person can park their car without any hassle. The booking system will be similar to how we book seats in a movie theater,” an official privy to the project told the Indian Express.
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The official said that the emergence of this application will discard the issue of finding parking space in public areas enabling citizens to book a parking space in advance.
“This will be an official dashboard for parking infrastructure. In case the parking spaces run out then citizens can opt for public transportation to travel somewhere, which in return will reduce the chances of vehicle congestion on the roads,” the official said.
The civic authorities maintained that the dashboard will be created in the next one year with a pilot parking project to be started in five wards initially of which two will be from western suburbs , two from island city and one from the eastern suburbs.
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis:
National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis.
Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More