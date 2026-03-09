BMC’s beautification plan: Kala Ghoda lanes get European-style makeover, to open as pedestrian zone

Al fresco dining spaces, cobbled walkways, street art murals and public seating zones will soon line five lanes in South Mumbai’s Kala Ghoda precinct, which has undergone a major makeover and is set to be opened to pedestrians later this month.
The initiative is part of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s Kala Ghoda beautification plan aimed at transforming the heritage neighbourhood into a pedestrian-friendly cultural promenade inspired by European walking streets.
In the first phase, five lanes — VB Gandhi Marg (Forbes Street), Ropewalk Lane, Saibaba Road, Rutherfield Street and B Bharucha Road — have been redesigned with cobblestone paving, murals on surrounding walls and street artefacts installed along the pathways.
Officials said the precinct will be declared a no-vehicle zone during weekends, allowing only pedestrians.
Spread across 3,433 square metres, the project includes walking trails along with designated seating and art zones aimed at enhancing the cultural appeal of the heritage neighbourhood.
Kala Ghoda is one of Mumbai’s most prominent heritage precincts and attracts large numbers of visitors throughout the year due to its proximity to landmarks such as the Gateway of India, Jehangir Art Gallery and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya.
“To prevent vehicles from entering these roads, hydraulic bollards have been installed at the entry points. The idea is to make the streets pedestrian-friendly and give a unique outlook to this heritage precinct,” a civic official said.
The initiative was proposed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator from Colaba, Makarand Narwekar. Narwekar said the concept was inspired by pedestrian-friendly streets such as Buchanan Street in Glasgow and Carnaby Street in London.
“Initially, the plan is to make this zone pedestrian-only during weekends. Going forward, we may extend it to more days to create a safer and more vibrant public space,” he said, adding that the project will be opened to the public later this month.
In the second phase, an underground parking facility with a capacity of around 200 vehicles will be developed in the area. According to Narwekar, construction of the parking facility is already underway and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
Work on the project began in December 2025, following a pilot initiative by the BMC to test the feasibility of converting the lanes into pedestrian-friendly spaces.
