BMC’s beautification plan: Kala Ghoda lanes get European-style makeover, to open as pedestrian zone

Officials said the precinct will be declared a no-vehicle zone during weekends, allowing only pedestrians.

Al fresco dining spaces, cobbled walkways, street art murals and public seating zones will soon line five lanes in South Mumbai’s Kala Ghoda precinct, which has undergone a major makeover and is set to be opened to pedestrians later this month.

The initiative is part of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s Kala Ghoda beautification plan aimed at transforming the heritage neighbourhood into a pedestrian-friendly cultural promenade inspired by European walking streets.

In the first phase, five lanes — VB Gandhi Marg (Forbes Street), Ropewalk Lane, Saibaba Road, Rutherfield Street and B Bharucha Road — have been redesigned with cobblestone paving, murals on surrounding walls and street artefacts installed along the pathways.