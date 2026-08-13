BMC cannot take over YMCA gymnasium, playground in Mumbai Central: Bombay HC stays move

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed, until further orders, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) move to take possession of YMCA’s gymnasium and Willingdon playground, now known as Abdul Rehman Sufi Maidan or Jhoola Maidan, at Agripada area in Mumbai Central.

The takeover was stayed after the Bombay Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA), represented by advocate Joel Carlos, approached the Bombay High Court, challenging BMC’s notice to it, alleging ‘improper maintenance’ of the YMCA gymnasium and playground in Mumbai Central. The notice also threatened takeover of the properties by August 12.

During the hearing before a bench of Justices Ajey S Gadkari and Kamal R Khata, YMCA argued that the BMC had no powers to take over the possession of the gymnasium and Akhada, which were constructed and owned by the petitioner association after due approvals, including a Commencement Certificate (CC) from the civic body.