BMC water curbs may hit new housing approvals, delay project launches

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s decision to stop issuing fresh water connections to construction sites amid dwindling reservoir levels is likely to impact new housing project approvals and launches across Mumbai, raising concerns over the delivery pipeline of thousands of homes scheduled for completion this year.

With water stock in the city’s seven lakes dipping to just over 10 per cent of capacity, the civic body has suspended new water connections for construction projects and curtailed supply to existing sites. Industry experts warn that if other municipal corporations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) impose similar restrictions, housing deliveries across the region could come under pressure.

According to a report by property consultancy ANAROCK, around 1.43 lakh homes are slated for completion in Mumbai this year.

Across the MMR, nearly 2.07 lakh homes are in the final stages of construction. The region currently has about 6.86 lakh housing units under construction, of which more than 75 per cent — around 5.15 lakh units — are located in Mumbai.

Prashant Thakur, Executive Director and Head of Research and Advisory at ANAROCK, said the immediate impact of the civic body’s decision would be felt on new project launches and approvals rather than on ongoing construction activity.

“Development progress may not stop immediately, as construction sites primarily rely on groundwater and non-potable sources for actual construction work, while BMC supplies water mainly for labour welfare and drinking on-site,” he said.

However, the restrictions could affect conditions at construction sites and productivity of workers.

Story continues below this ad

“Labour welfare compliance could be affected, slowing down productivity of the workforce on active sites,” Thakur said, adding that some projects are already grappling with labour shortages amid uncertainty triggered by the ongoing global conflicts.

He said the current restrictions pose a localised risk to key Mumbai micro-markets, including South Mumbai, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Andheri, Borivali and Mulund.

“BMC’s water curbs are isolated and pose localised risk to Mumbai city micro-markets, specifically the South Mumbai, BKC, Andheri, Borivali and Mulund belts. However, if the monsoon situation worsens and other civic bodies in MMR follow BMC’s lead and given the continued supply chain disruptions from the West Asia conflict, the delivery of homes in 2026 across MMR could come under meaningful pressure. It could echo the pandemic-era miss, when only 46 per cent of planned completions were actually delivered,” Thakur said.

“Construction activities such as concreting, curing, plastering, and finishing works are dependent on a reliable water supply. Any prolonged disruption could impact project schedules, increase construction costs, affect labour productivity, and delay the delivery of homes and infrastructure projects,” said Kamlesh Thakur, president of NAREDCO Maharashtra, a real estate body.