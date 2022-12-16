BMC warns principals of civic-run schools of action if Aadhaar cards of students not updated

THE BRIHANMUMBAI Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Education Department will take action against school principals if they fail to update the Aadhaar card of students on the dedicated portal immediately. However, the decision has angered principals of civic-run schools, who are questioning the rationale for holding them responsible for the Aadhaar cards of children studying in such schools.

The letter received by several civic school principals in the city, states, “This work was expected to be completed by the schools before December 5, as per the orders issued regarding the same by the office of Deputy Director of Education. But it has come to notice that the work is not completed and because of this delay, Mumbai’s performance at the state level will fall. If this work is not completed immediately, action will be taken against you (principal).”

The letter has received major flak as principals are raising questions. “It is not a school’s responsibility to ensure that a child has an Aadhaar card and that it is updated. Moreover, in many cases, the children have Aadhaar card, but it is invalid as the details mismatch,” said a school principal, adding that taking action against them for these issues is unfair.

According to recently released data, over 19 lakh students studying in schools in Maharashtra do not have an Aadhaar card. While of the 2,13,58,247 children having Aadhaar cards 40,01,250 are invalid due to mistakes in their names, gender or other particulars.

The Maharashtra State Headmasters’ Association already wrote a letter to the Commissioner of Education, who originally issued the order asking schools to complete uploading of Aadhaar on the student portal in November.

Mahendra Ganpule, a spokesperson for the association, said, “There are many difficulties in this, starting from the unawareness and unwillingness of parents. While the risk of losing teachers is already looming over schools if Aadhaar cards do not match, there is also an order stating that the mid-day meal scheme will soon be connected to Aadhar.”

BMC Education Officer Rajesh Kankal said, “Schools were given adequate time to complete the work and yet they failed. At the beginning of this month, there were over 1 lakh students whose Aadhaar cards were not uploaded. But now in a week, around 70,000 are uploaded.”