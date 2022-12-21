scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

BMC wards | Govt tells HC: Won’t proceed with delimitation process

The court will, on January 3, hear a plea filed by former corporator Raju Pednekar from the Shiv Sena (UBT), challenging the government's decision to reverse Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s decision to go ahead with the delimitation of BMC wards.

Initiated in 2021 during the MVA regime, the delimitation exercise increased the number of electoral wards from 227 to 236.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court on Tuesday that it will continue its assurance of not proceeding with the delimitation process for the BMC elections till January 5.

The court will, on January 3, hear a plea filed by former corporator Raju Pednekar from the Shiv Sena (UBT), challenging the government’s decision to reverse Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s decision to go ahead with the delimitation of BMC wards.

Initiated in 2021 during the MVA regime, the delimitation exercise increased the number of electoral wards from 227 to 236. However, an ordinance issued by the Eknath Shinde government on August 8 reinstated these wards to 227. On September 8, the ordinance was replaced by an Act.

On November 30, the government had assured that it would proceed with the delimitation process till the court hears a plea filed by former corporators on December 20.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Green Steel’ or ‘Sports...
UPSC Key- December 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Green Steel’ or ‘Sports...
Shape of AAP ideology up in the air as Arvind Kejriwal eyes national expa...
Shape of AAP ideology up in the air as Arvind Kejriwal eyes national expa...
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
More from Mumbai

On Tuesday, the government told Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice Gauri Godse that it was extending its assurance till January 5. Justice Jamdar said the matter will be listed for hearing before an appropriate bench on January 3.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 21-12-2022 at 03:11:52 am
Next Story

Police stop family of six from crossing over to PoK

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close