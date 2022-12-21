BMC wards | Govt tells HC: Won’t proceed with delimitation process

The Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court on Tuesday that it will continue its assurance of not proceeding with the delimitation process for the BMC elections till January 5.

The court will, on January 3, hear a plea filed by former corporator Raju Pednekar from the Shiv Sena (UBT), challenging the government’s decision to reverse Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s decision to go ahead with the delimitation of BMC wards.

Initiated in 2021 during the MVA regime, the delimitation exercise increased the number of electoral wards from 227 to 236. However, an ordinance issued by the Eknath Shinde government on August 8 reinstated these wards to 227. On September 8, the ordinance was replaced by an Act.

On November 30, the government had assured that it would proceed with the delimitation process till the court hears a plea filed by former corporators on December 20.

On Tuesday, the government told Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice Gauri Godse that it was extending its assurance till January 5. Justice Jamdar said the matter will be listed for hearing before an appropriate bench on January 3.