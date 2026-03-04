Ward panel polls in BMC on March 6 and 9; Mahayuti poised to dominate majority of committees

Ward committees play a crucial role in shaping hyperlocal governance in Mumbai, often serving as the first interface between corporators and residents on neighbourhood-level issues. (Express Photo by Akash Patil)

A fortnight after electing chairpersons of its statutory committees, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to hold elections for chairpersons of its 17 ward committees on March 6 and 9. Wednesday marked the final day for filing nominations for the posts.

Ward committees which function as key local decision-making bodies for civic works such as sanitation, road repairs and drainage projects comprise elected corporators from the wards falling under their jurisdiction. Each committee elects its chairperson from among its members, with the party or alliance commanding a majority in the panel typically securing the post.

In the recently concluded BMC elections, the ruling Mahayuti alliance won 118 of the 227 seats, positioning it to secure a majority in most ward committees. Based on the current party strength, Mahayuti is expected to clinch chairperson posts in 10 committees — eight likely to go to the BJP and two to the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction).