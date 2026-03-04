Ward panel polls in BMC on March 6 and 9; Mahayuti poised to dominate majority of committees

Ward committees play a crucial role in shaping hyperlocal governance in Mumbai, often serving as the first interface between corporators and residents on neighbourhood-level issues. (Express Photo by Akash Patil)
A fortnight after electing chairpersons of its statutory committees, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to hold elections for chairpersons of its 17 ward committees on March 6 and 9. Wednesday marked the final day for filing nominations for the posts.
Ward committees which function as key local decision-making bodies for civic works such as sanitation, road repairs and drainage projects comprise elected corporators from the wards falling under their jurisdiction. Each committee elects its chairperson from among its members, with the party or alliance commanding a majority in the panel typically securing the post.
In the recently concluded BMC elections, the ruling Mahayuti alliance won 118 of the 227 seats, positioning it to secure a majority in most ward committees. Based on the current party strength, Mahayuti is expected to clinch chairperson posts in 10 committees — eight likely to go to the BJP and two to the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction).
The opposition is projected to secure the remaining posts, with Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress likely to bag two chairpersonships each, while the MNS and AIMIM are poised to get one each. A keen contest is expected in the committee covering S (Kanjurmarg, Bhandup) and T (Mulund) wards, where Mahayuti and opposition members are tied at 10 corporators each.
The composition of ward committees is determined by a fixed proportional formula based on each party’s overall strength in the civic body, giving larger parties greater representation.
For instance, the C and D ward committee (Kalbadevi, Bhuleshwar, Malabar Hill, Grant Road) has nine members—seven from the BJP and one each from Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Shinde-led Sena—making it a near-certain gain for the BJP.
Similarly, the K South and K North (Andheri East, Vile Parle), K West (Andheri West), P South (Goregaon), R South (Kandivali), R North and R Central (Dahisar, Borivali), M West (Chembur) and N (Ghatkopar) committees are expected to elect BJP chairpersons.
The Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) is likely to secure F South and F North (Lalbaug, Sion, Antop Hill) and L ward (Kurla, Chandivali).
The Shiv Sena (UBT) is poised to win G South (Worli, Parel)—where it holds six of seven seats—as well as H East and H West (Bandra East and West).
In the A, B and E ward committee (Colaba, Churchgate, Dongri, Byculla), the opposition has the edge with 12 corporators—four each from the BJP and Congress, two from Sena (UBT), and one each from the Shinde Sena and Samajwadi Party—making a Congress chairperson likely. The P East and P North (Malad) panel is also expected to go to the Congress.
The G North committee (Dadar, Mahim, Matunga) is set to elect an MNS chairperson.
Significantly, the M East (Govandi, Mankhurd) committee is likely to see a chairperson from the AIMIM for the first time in the BMC’s history. The party, led by Asaduddin Owaisi, holds eight of the 15 seats in the panel, with the remaining seats split between the Shiv Sena, BJP and Sena (UBT).
Ward committees play a crucial role in shaping hyperlocal governance in Mumbai, often serving as the first interface between corporators and residents on neighbourhood-level issues. With political equations sharply defined after the civic polls, the upcoming elections are expected to reinforce the Mahayuti’s dominance in the civic body while giving the opposition pockets of influence across select wards.
