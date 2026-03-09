Mahayuti wins 11 of 17 BMC ward committee chairperson posts; AIMIM gets first-ever seat

Mumbai has 17 ward committees comprising all 26 municipal wards.

Written by: Pratip Acharya
2 min readMumbaiMar 9, 2026 10:15 PM IST
Between March 4 and March 5, polls were conducted for 12 ward committees.
The ruling Mahayuti alliance secured 11 of the 17 chairperson posts in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) ward committees as elections concluded on Monday. In a first for the civic body, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) also won a ward committee chairperson’s post.

Mumbai has 17 ward committees comprising all 26 municipal wards. Each committee consists of elected corporators from the wards under its jurisdiction and is headed by a chairperson elected by these members. Typically, the party or alliance with the highest number of corporators in a committee is able to secure the chairperson’s post.

Elections to the posts were held over the past week. Between March 4 and March 5, polls were conducted for 12 ward committees. Of these, the BJP won six posts, while the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) secured two each. One post each was won by the Shiv Sena and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Elections for the remaining committees were held on Monday.

Ward committees function as key local decision-making bodies within the BMC, approving and proposing civic works such as sanitation, road repairs and drainage projects at the ward level. They also serve as an important platform for political parties to maintain grassroots engagement with voters.

On Monday, elections were held for ward committees covering L (Kurla–Chandivali), M West (Chembur), M East (Govandi–Mankhurd), N (Ghatkopar), and S and T wards (Bhandup–Mulund).

In the L ward committee, Shiv Sena’s Vijayendra Shinde was elected unopposed as chairperson. In M West ward, BJP’s Aasha Marathe secured the post unopposed, while BJP’s Ashwini Mate was also elected unopposed as chairperson of the N ward committee.

In M East ward, AIMIM’s Khairnusa Akbar defeated Shiv Sena’s Pragya Sadafule by three votes, marking the party’s first ward committee chairpersonship in the BMC.

Meanwhile, in the committee representing S and T wards, BJP’s Sakshi Dalvi defeated Sena (UBT)’s Suresh Shinde by two votes.

