Mahayuti wins 11 of 17 BMC ward committee chairperson posts; AIMIM gets first-ever seat

The ruling Mahayuti alliance secured 11 of the 17 chairperson posts in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) ward committees as elections concluded on Monday. In a first for the civic body, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) also won a ward committee chairperson’s post.

Mumbai has 17 ward committees comprising all 26 municipal wards. Each committee consists of elected corporators from the wards under its jurisdiction and is headed by a chairperson elected by these members. Typically, the party or alliance with the highest number of corporators in a committee is able to secure the chairperson’s post.

Elections to the posts were held over the past week. Between March 4 and March 5, polls were conducted for 12 ward committees. Of these, the BJP won six posts, while the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) secured two each. One post each was won by the Shiv Sena and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Elections for the remaining committees were held on Monday.