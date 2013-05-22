BMC may be flush with funds,but it has refused to pay three months advance salary for the police squad it had sought for help during demolition drives.

The civic body has the onerous task of carrying out demolition drives in slums,removing encroachment and hawkers along roads and pavements. With lack of police protection posing a threat to its officials during such drives,BMC in January 2012 requested the state government for a separate squad of about 1,100 personnel.

Sixteen months on,the state government approved the proposal and instructed BMC to deposit the salary advance. However,BMC has now backed out.

A senior civic official told Newsline,The state government has put a condition that BMC must pay in three months salaries in advance. This is not acceptable to us.

This is a peculiar condition. No law mandates such advance payment, the official added.

We will pay the monthly salaries of policemen as is the practice followed by police department. Why should there be a different condition for BMC? said another senior civic official.

Mumbai police,however,said the advance was perhaps sought to ensure there is no default on payment of salaries. Typically,BMC has to pay a certain charge for availing police protection during demolition drives. However,the condition might have been inserted to ensure that the civic administration does not default on salary payments to police officers who will be on deputation from our department, said Hemant Nagrale,Joint Commissioner of Police (Administration).

The city has over 56,000 illegal buildings as per a list complied by the BMC for the years 2008-13. Of these,16,314 have been detected in 2012 and 2013. Of the 24 wards,Andheri (W) and (E),including Oshiwara,have the highest number of illegal buildings at 6,458 and 5,235,respectively.

Officials in charge of encroachment removal in Andheri (W) said demolition is delayed due to lack of police protection,which results in more illegal buildings coming up. The process to get permission for police protection is lengthy and cumbersome. Police do not always ensure protection during demolition drives, said A L Waghralkar,deputy municipal commissioner (encroachments).

Police also refuse protection during festivals,school exams,VIP movement,elections and other such days, added a civic official.

A senior civic official cited the example of Vikas Nagar in Andheri (W),where the drive to demolish a large slum is pending as the police have not extended help to BMC for even compiling an inventory list. Without protection,BMC cannot think of entering such areas as residents turn violent,he added.

Yashodhar Phanse,Shiv Sena corporator said,Many a time,BMC has been unable to check illegal construction due to lack of police protection. At Andheris Four Bungalows,the main road leading to RTO is lined with encroachments but no action has been taken due to lack of police protection.

An official said the squad was proposed to function as per the requirement of the civic administration and would have powers to investigate cases filed under Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act and BMC Act.

sharvari.patwa@expressindia.com

