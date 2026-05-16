Mumbai’s 35-year-old flyover dream is finally moving, but it’ll cost over 200 trees during a heatwave

At a time when Mumbai is reeling under multiple heatwave alerts amid the El Niño climatic phase, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed cutting down and transplanting of 162 trees, to make way for a vehicular arm of the Vidyavihar east-west. The civic officials said that in return the BMC will carry out compensatory afforestation at Panvel in the Raigad district of Maharashtra.

The Vidyavihar east-west link is one of the long pending infrastructure projects in Mumbai. The project was first envisioned 35 years ago and has been under construction for nearly a decade.

The 650-metre-long flyover will connect Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Marg in the east with Ramkrishna Chemburkar Marg in the west by passing above the railway tracks. The proposal for the flyover was first included in the BMC’s Development Plan (DP) regulations in 1991. Tenders for the project were floated in 2016 and construction work began thereafter. However, the project ran into several hurdles, resulting in repeated delays over the years.