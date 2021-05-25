scorecardresearch
Monday, May 24, 2021
BMC vaccine tender: Another extension likely as deadline ends

On May 12, the BMC had floated a global expression of interest (EOI) in the regard and received three responses on May 18, the day it extended the last date for submission of bids by a week to May 25.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 25, 2021 3:20:16 am
All three distributors have shown interest in supplying Sputnik V but officials said that technical scrutiny is yet to be completed, adding all three had submitted incomplete proposals.

With the latest deadline for submission of bids ending on Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is likely to give another extension to its global tender for procurement of 1 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine for Mumbai, an official said.

