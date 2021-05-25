BMC vaccine tender: Another extension likely as deadline ends

May 25, 2021 3:20:16 am
With the latest deadline for submission of bids ending on Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is likely to give another extension to its global tender for procurement of 1 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine for Mumbai, an official said.
On May 12, the BMC had floated a global expression of interest (EOI) in the regard and received three responses on May 18, the day it extended the last date for submission of bids by a week to May 25.
All three distributors have shown interest in supplying Sputnik V but officials said that technical scrutiny is yet to be completed, adding all three had submitted incomplete proposals.
