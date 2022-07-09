BMC to vacate dilapidated buildings with help of police

A week after a four-storeyed residential building collapsed in Kurla (East), claiming 19 lives, the BMC on Friday decided to vacate dilapidated buildings across Mumbai.

Ahead of the monsoon, the BMC had identified 337 dilapidated buildings in the city. In Friday’s meeting, the civic body decided to make a “priority list” and take immediate action in collaboration with the police.

The decision was taken on Friday in a mid-monsoon coordination meeting of the disaster management authorities, city and suburbs district collectors and government agencies including the BMC, MHADA, Mumbai Police, Traffic Police, Coast Guard, MMRDA and BEST.

Ashwini Bhide, former additional municipal commissioner, said the BMC will expedite the process of evacuating residents from the dilapidated structures with the help of the police.

“BMC will again notices to these buildings, warning residents to leave as soon as possible and move to safer places. If the residents do not move out, then BMC will disconnect their electricity and water supply,” said an official.