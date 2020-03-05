BMC urged to screen travellers at railway stations, toll plazas

At present, seven persons have been quarantined in Mumbai for the suspected infection, of whom test results of three admitted in Kasturba Hospital are awaited.(File) At present, seven persons have been quarantined in Mumbai for the suspected infection, of whom test results of three admitted in Kasturba Hospital are awaited.(File)

Members of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s standing committee on Wednesday urged the civic administration to screen travellers at railway stations and toll plazas for suspected coronavirus (COVID-19) infection. The BMC administration, however, said the focus would continue to remain on airport and ports for now.

“As of now there is no reason to panic. We are checking people who have come from affected countries at the airport. We are tracking patients who have been discharged from our hospitals in case they require medical support,” Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner, said.

With the virus fast spreading beyond China, the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai is screening passengers flying in from China, Vietnam, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, Nepal, South Korea, Iran and Italy. Till Wednesday, at least 29 positive cases had been reported in India, none so far in Maharashtra.

At present, seven persons have been quarantined in Mumbai for the suspected infection, of whom test results of three admitted in Kasturba Hospital are awaited. Till Wednesday, a total of 62 people had been quarantined at the isolation facility of Kasturba hospital, officials added.

Dr Padmaja Keskar, BMC executive health officer, said, “We are discharging patients if they test negative for the virus, but remain in contact for 14 days to monitor them.”

The civic body has set up a 20-bedded isolation ward each in Kurla Bhabha, Bandra Bhabha, Jogeshwari Trauma and Rajawadi hospital. In Kasturba hospital, 28 beds have been reserved for suspected coronavirus cases. On Wednesday, the BMC said they can add 100 more beds in the ward if needed.

The civic administration also informed that they have prepared a training module for doctors and nurses and have 4,900 personal protective equipment and 3,000 N-95 masks in civic hospitals. The civic body has also formed an expert team, consisting epidemiologists, microbiologists, medicine and chest specialists, who would be stationed at Kasturba hospital to deal with emergency or outbreak of coronavirus.

State epidemiologist Dr Pradeep Awate said the general masses do not require a mask unless there is a history of travel to countries where there is an outbreak. “Inadvertent disposal of masks is a biomedical risk,” he said.

