BMC urged to allow movement of teachers, Board officials

With just a month’s time left for the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education to declare Classes X and XII results, Vandana Krishna, additional chief secretary of school education department, Monday wrote to all civic commissioners to allow movement of teachers for transporting answer sheets and Board officials for overseeing the process. The Supreme Court in an earlier order had mandated that Classes X and XII results should be declared by June 10.

The Class XII exams were conducted between February 18 and March 18, while Class X exams were conducted between March 3 and 23. The Board usually declares Class 12 results by the end of May and Class 10 results by mid-June.

“Due to lockdown norms, the process of assessment of papers has been impeded. Until the answer sheets are assessed, it will not be possible to declare results of Classes X and XII, which will hinder the admission process for the upcoming academic year,” Krishna stated in the letter.

To facilitate the announcement of Board results on time, Krishna has urged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to issue passes allowing education department officials, teachers and teaching staff to travel. Permissions have been sought for transportation answer sheets from examination centres by post to schools and junior colleges, delivering them to examiners’ residences through teachers or security, and subsequently, delivering them from examiners to moderators and moderators to divisional centres. Permission has also been sought to allow movement of Board representatives to keep a check over malpractices in the process.

The BMC has been urged to ensure that all officials related to the Board and its divisional centres are able to travel using either personal, public or rented vehicles. It said officials concerned will be issued letters by the Board to be produced at police checkpoints.

“There is still a lack of clarity over the marking scheme for the Class X geography paper that was cancelled. On May 4, teachers were instructed to go to school for examining answer sheets, but there is no facility of vehicles. Moreover, the decision to allow answer sheets to be assessed at home is much delayed,” Uday Nare, a teacher at Hansraj Morarji Public School, said.

Secretary of Mumbai Principals Association, Prashant Redij, meanwhile, said its members had approached the school education department in the matter much earlier. “Had a timely decision been taken, the answer sheets would have been assessed by now,” he said.

Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister Uday Samant Tuesday announced that counselling centres would be set up for students and parents in each district. He also announced that a committee would be set up under state CET cell commissioner to declare the date for CET (Common Entrance Test) exams — mandatory for admissions into technical and other courses — as well as its academic calendar.

