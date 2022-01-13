To make streets pedestrian-friendly, BMC to appoint urban design consultants

THE BMC has proposed to appoint urban design consultants to work on its street improvement programme across Mumbai. The consultants will be tasked to prepare a detailed report of streets that can be made pedestrian-friendly and aesthetically better looking.

The civic body daily manages around 1,950-km of roads. At many locations, the footpaths are either encroached upon or have been obstructed by parked vehicles.

Officials from the roads and traffic department said the BMC has invited a Request For Proposal (RFP) for the appointment of consultants, who will be hired for the next three years.

The urban designers will conduct a detailed survey of the Mumbai streets, prepare a 3D-based visualisation of plans, identify challenges across the city, come up with solutions to make the streets pedestrian-friendly and also install street furniture like chairs and dustbins.

“So far, Mumbai’s development has been very uneven. In south Mumbai, you can see wide and beautiful footpaths with trees all around. But if we go towards the suburbs and central Mumbai, many places do not have footpaths. If there is a footpath, it is encroached and pedestrians are forced to walk on the road. These things will be changed in phases,” said an official.

He added, “The consultants will also bring uniformity in the development and beautification of the street. The city has footpaths, bus stops and roads designed in different ways in different areas. The project will work towards bringing uniformity and also make the city look aesthetically good.”

Earlier, the BMC had introduced a “pedestrian first” policy to make city footpaths free of encroachment. It had allocated Rs 50 crore in its 2020-21 budget for the purpose. However, very little progress has been in the project. Officials said this is largely due to the outbreak of Covid-19.