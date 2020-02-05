BMC unveils Rs 33,441 cr budget for 2020-21; puts freeze on recruitment

The BMC had set a revenue target of Rs 23,846.45 crore for 2019-20 but till December 2019, its income was Rs 14,828.07 crore — a deficit of about Rs 10,000 crore. The BMC had set a revenue target of Rs 23,846.45 crore for 2019-20 but till December 2019, its income was Rs 14,828.07 crore — a deficit of about Rs 10,000 crore.

Staring at a sharp fall in revenue receipts, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the country’s richest civic body, has put a freeze on filling vacancies in all posts and will hire only apprentices for basic administrative roles. It will also invest in “high yielding avenues” like government bonds and debentures, and hike fees for birth certificates, death certificates, trade licenses and other services by 5 per cent annually, Municipal Commissioner Parveen Pardeshi said on Tuesday as he presented the 2020-21 budget estimate of Rs 33,441.02 crore before the BMC Standing Committee.

Budget 2020-21 is an increase of 8.96 per cent over last year, low in comparison with the 12.96 per cent rise in 2019-20 over the previous year. But it has also set an ambitious 28 per cent increase in capital expenditure, to be spent on infrastructure projects in the next fiscal.

The 2019-20 budget estimate for capital expenditure was Rs 11,480.42 crore, brought down to Rs 10,785.08 crore in the revised estimates, of which BMC has spent Rs 6836.79 crore until January 2020. The 2020-21 budget pegs capital expenditure at Rs 14,637.76 crore, of which over 10 per cent, around Rs 1500 crore, will be given as a grant to cash-strapped BEST.

Among the reasons the Shiv Sena-led BMC is feeling the pinch is a slowdown in the real estate sector and the after effects of the party’s populist decision to waive property taxes of houses up to 500 sq ft after it formed the government in Maharashtra.

Pardeshi said the recruitment freeze, including on filling vacancies arising from retirement, would save BMC Rs 250 crore. There would be a review when the economy is on track, he added. To reduce the establishment cost, which is as high as 50 per cent of the revenue expenditure, BMC will release employee pensions in three installments to cut down the annual financial burden on budget.

Also, clerical jobs across departments and technical roles in the garden, litigation and engineering departments will be outsourced to apprentices who will be paid a “basic stipend”, Pardeshi said, and they will have no right to jobs in the BMC. Hiring will be done on the basis of a recent amendment made to the Maharashtra Apprentices Act.

The BMC is also hoping to net Rs 600 crore by regularising unauthorised residential and commercial constructions. Pointing to a decrease in profit from savings in banks due to low interest rates, Pardeshi said the civic body will adopt a “prudent investment policy” and invest in bonds and debentures. The corporation’s financial woes will be felt in the proposed 5 per cent annual increase in service fees.

Increasing the rent and allowing redevelopment on vacant land leased to private persons is another proposal for shoring up revenue, and BMC is hopeful of earning Rs 500 crore every year from this.

Despite the low revenue receipts in 2019-2020, BMC has scaled up its capital expenditure compared to last year. Two of its major sources of income — property tax and development charges — have been hit badly.

“Implementing the decision of the state government to exempt residential buildings or residential tenements having carpet area up to 500 sq ft, as per provisions under Section 141(1)(c) of MMC Act, 1888, general tax which is part of property tax has been deducted. This resulted in reduction of about Rs 335 crore in annual demand,” Pardeshi said in his budget speech.

The commissioner announced a target of Rs 5016.19 crore revenue from property tax and Rs 3453.64 crore from development plan (DP) fees and premiums for 2019-20. But until December 2019, the civic body’s revenue receipts were a measly Rs 1810.37 crore from property tax, and Rs 2067.88 crore from DP fees and premiums.

But Pardeshi was confident that BMC would be able to meet the revenue targets. He also said that about Rs 15,000 crore in property tax was outstanding due to non-payment and dispute, “of which we are hopeful of getting Rs 1500 crore in coming years”.

“We have also proposed to regularise unauthorised constructions as per the Development Plan. This will also help BMC to increase revenue,” he added.

The BMC had set a revenue target of Rs 23,846.45 crore for 2019-20 but till December 2019, its income was Rs 14,828.07 crore — a deficit of about Rs 10,000 crore. The civic body’s finances have been in turmoil after Octroi, its biggest source of income, was abolished in 2017 following implementation of GST.

Although the BMC receives compensation in lieu of Octroi from central and state governments with an increase of 8 per cent every year, this arrangement is only until 2022. For 2019-20, BMC was supposed to get Rs 9073 crore, of which it had received only Rs 6795.54 crore until December 2019.

Moreover, continuing with last year’s move, the BMC this year also has dipped into reserves. It will utilise Rs 4380 crore for development projects like coastal road and GMLR. Last year, it had proposed to utilise Rs 5708 crore from its reserves.

Sainath Rajadhyaksha, president of BMC Municipal Engineers’ Union, said: “The engineers are already overworked and the burden will increase further with the freeze in hiring. At the end of the day, residents would suffer as BMC’s work directly involves and impacts citizen services. Moreover, it is high time that BMC submits details of its fixed deposists (FD). Most of the money in FDs is pension bonds and the civic body shouldn’t divert it for infrastructure work.”

