BMC under administrator: Term over, ex-corporators say ‘our work continues’

It is nearly after four decades that one of the largest civic corporations in the country, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), began functioning under an administrator from Tuesday. For many corporators, International Women’s Day celebrations, public meetings, and pre-monsoon work inspection marked the first day since their term ended March 7 at midnight.

Along with the administration, that includes commissioner, his deputies, HODs, ward offices, 227 corporators elected at ward levels for a five-year term constitute the Corporation. Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal is the appointed administrator. In the absence of meetings where the elected representatives can put forth their support or voice their disagreement, the former corporators are directly reaching out to citizens.

Kishori Pednekar, former mayor and Shiv Sena corporator from Elphinstone-Parel

The 59-year-old, three-term (15 years) corporator and a former nurse said, “I don’t like this word ‘former’. What if the current term has ended? I don’t need mayor’s office or a councillor’s designation to serve the people of the city.” Pednekar began her day seeking blessings at Siddhi Vinayak temple in Mumbai. She said, “Like any other new beginning, I am starting my work for Shiv Sena with new vigour from today with the blessings of Shri Siddhivinayak Bappa.”

In Explained | What it means to appoint an administrator to Mumbai’s civic body

Pednekar, who had her schedule blocked with Women’s Day celebration invitation throughout the day, said even though there will be no meetings at the BMC headquarters and wards, starting tomorrow she will spend two hours visiting different areas in her ward, interacting with locals, address their problems and then sit in Sena’s shakha (local party) office. “I have never been a person who sits only in office…I like interacting with people, I have always given them a fair hearing. I will continue with the same style of working.” Candidly admitting that she is short-tempered, Pednekar added, “My training as a nurse taught me when to raise my voice and when to be patient. It trained me to fulfill the mayor’s responsibilities as well.” Pednekar was a nurse at JNPT hospital until 2001 when she entered active politics.

Asif Zakaria, three-term Congress corporator from Bandra West

On Tuesday, Zakaria stepped out as a citizen hoping to serve the people. Like his fellow councillors, he also started the day with an event celebrating International Women’s Day. Zakaria visited ‘Kiaandevi Saaf Trust’ located on BMC grounds, to thank the conservancy staff.

On the way to inspect the ongoing road works started under his tenure, Zakaria said he will make sure to reach out to people, even though election process is delayed. “I still have my duty to do, people are still calling me for work, I can’t just switch off my phone because I am not a councillor today, all I can do is to keep it simple — that is, to continue to do what I have been doing, try to bridge the gap between the people and the system. Of course, I cannot call official meetings now but as a citizen, I can help the people…My day looked like this the past week also and it will look like this tomorrow also.”

Vinod Mishra, BJP corporator, Malad

“Those who are sitting at home like common man now never worked during their tenure as a councillor as well,” said Mishra as he remained active on his phone. Even as election preparation is of utmost priority, Mishra said he cannot stop being available for people. “After all, it is because of these people that we are on those positions,” he said. Mishra met Assistant Commissioner Makrand Dagadkhair of P-North Ward and other civic officials to discuss the status of beautification, garden and waste management projects. On his way out, a women’s self-help-group which he had helped was more than elated to see him. “The position may be temporary, but the relations built along the lines are permanent,” said Mishra.

(With inputs from Kanak Singh)