BMC removes unauthorised structures in Bhandup to make way for GMLR intersection

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday removed nearly 55 unauthorised structures that expanded over a two-kilometre stretch in Bhandup.

The plot of land on which the unauthorised structures were built fall in line of the BMC’s proposed Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR). The ambitious 12.2-kilometre project is set to connect Goregaon in the western suburbs with Mulund in the eastern suburbs through arterial roads, underground tunnels and elevated flyovers.

Civic officials said that earlier a notice was served to the owners of these unauthorised structures before they were removed on Tuesday.

“We had notified them that the plot on which they had set up their shanties belong to the civic body and will fall in line for the proposed GMLR project. Following which, the owners removed on their own and we provided them logistical support like JCB and trucks for clearing the structures from the spot,” said Ajit Kumar Ambi, assistant municipal commissioner, told The Indian Express on Tuesday..

The officials said that most of the structures included illegal shanties and shops that had taken over the plot for more than a decade now. The officials also said that since these are illegal encroachments, the BMC is not liable to pay them any kind of compensation or alternate accommodation for the same.

The spot from where the encroachment has been removed will house a traffic intersection of the GMLR project.

In November 2022, the BMC had cleared encroachers from several spots in Goregaon to make way for this project.