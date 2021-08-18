BMC panel gives nod for tunnel construction to check Mithi river pollution

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) standing committee on Wednesday gave its approval for construction of tunnels to prevent discharge of raw sewage and waste water into Mithi river.

Last week, the proposal was held back without any discussion in the committee meeting. On Wednesday, the proposal was tabled once again before the standing committee and was cleared.

The Rs 603.4-crore project will help prevent pollution in the river, which has been facing sewage discharge and waste water from industries and slums that have come up along the bank of the river over the past several years.

According to the proposal, construction of a 6.7-km tunnel from Bapat nullah and Safed Pool nullah up to proposed sewage treatment plant at Dharavi is expected to be completed in 48 months.

While the tunnel from Bapat nullah will have the capacity of 78 million litres of sewage collection, the Safed Pool nullah will be able to collect 90 million litres of sewage daily.

The tunnel will pass 20 to 25 meters below the ground. Some portions of the tunnel will pass through mangrove areas for which the project will require environmental clearance. Officials said the contractor will be responsible for getting environmental clearance.