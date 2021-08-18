scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Must Read

BMC panel gives nod for tunnel construction to check Mithi river pollution

Last week, the proposal was held back without any discussion in the committee meeting. On Wednesday, the proposal was tabled once again before the standing committee and was cleared. 

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 18, 2021 8:30:24 pm
MumbaiThe Rs 603.4-crore project will help prevent pollution in the river, which has been facing sewage discharge and waste water from industries and slums that have come up along the bank of the river over the past several years. (Express photo by Pradip Das)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) standing committee on Wednesday gave its approval for construction of tunnels to prevent discharge of raw sewage and waste water into Mithi river.

Last week, the proposal was held back without any discussion in the committee meeting. On Wednesday, the proposal was tabled once again before the standing committee and was cleared.

The Rs 603.4-crore project will help prevent pollution in the river, which has been facing sewage discharge and waste water from industries and slums that have come up along the bank of the river over the past several years.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

According to the proposal, construction of a 6.7-km tunnel from Bapat nullah and Safed Pool nullah up to proposed sewage treatment plant at Dharavi is expected to be completed in 48 months.

While the tunnel from Bapat nullah will have the capacity of 78 million litres of sewage collection, the Safed Pool nullah will be able to collect 90 million litres of sewage daily.

Click here for more

The tunnel will pass 20 to 25 meters below the ground. Some portions of the tunnel will pass through mangrove areas for which the project will require environmental clearance. Officials said the contractor will be responsible for getting environmental clearance.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 18: Latest News

Advertisement
X