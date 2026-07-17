BMC clears transfer of BEST depots for Adani-led Dharavi Redevelopment project, Opposition cries foul

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The general body of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday approved the transfer of two BEST bus depots to the Adani-led Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) despite strong objections from Opposition corporators, who accused the civic body of handing over valuable public land for a “private” redevelopment project.
The approval paves the way for the transfer of 11.58 acres occupied by the Dharavi and Kala Killa bus depots. In return, Navbharat Mega Developers Private Limited (NMDPL), the special purpose vehicle implementing the project, will construct two multi-storey bus depots for BEST at alternate locations within Dharavi.
Criticising the BMC decision to transfer the prime lands for Dharavi Redevelopment Project, leader of the Congress in the civic body, Ashraf Azmi, alleged that the civic body was transferring prime civic plots for private work.
Opposition corporators also pointed to multiple such transfers ranging from Century Mills, Shivaji Maharaj Market as well as the Mother Dairy land in Kurla for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project at a time when the civic body is struggling to shore up its own depleting funds.
Earlier in June, the BEST undertaking on Tuesday approved the transfer of 11.58 acres of land, currently occupied by its Dharavi and Kala Killa bus depots for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project.
The Dharavi and Kala Killa depots, that have been handed over to the Adani Group, are considered strategically important parcels within the broader redevelopment layout planned for Dharavi, one of the country’s largest urban renewal projects.
In return for the land transfer, NMDPL will construct two multi-storey bus depots for BEST at alternate locations within Dharavi.
According to the proposal approved by the BEST committee, one of the new depots will be spread over 8,602.42 square metres and will accommodate 200 to 275 buses.
The second depot, spanning 10,544 square metres, will also have a capacity of 200 to 275 buses.
Reverting to contention raised by the Opposition, Trushna Vishwasrao – chairperson of the BEST committee – appealed for unanimous clearance of the proposal, stating that the project was key to redevelopment in Dharavi as well as the financial stability of the BEST.
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