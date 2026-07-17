BMC clears transfer of BEST depots for Adani-led Dharavi Redevelopment project, Opposition cries foul

The general body of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday approved the transfer of two BEST bus depots to the Adani-led Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) despite strong objections from Opposition corporators, who accused the civic body of handing over valuable public land for a “private” redevelopment project.

The approval paves the way for the transfer of 11.58 acres occupied by the Dharavi and Kala Killa bus depots. In return, Navbharat Mega Developers Private Limited (NMDPL), the special purpose vehicle implementing the project, will construct two multi-storey bus depots for BEST at alternate locations within Dharavi.

Criticising the BMC decision to transfer the prime lands for Dharavi Redevelopment Project, leader of the Congress in the civic body, Ashraf Azmi, alleged that the civic body was transferring prime civic plots for private work.