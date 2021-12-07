BMC tracks down 320 close contacts of couple infected with Omicron

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday started tracing more than 300 close contacts of a couple who have been identified as the first Covid-19 patients infected with the new Omicron variant in Mumbai. The Andheri-based couple were identified as asymptomatic Covid patients after the BMC started field surveillance of international passengers who landed in Mumbai between November 1 and 30.

On November 25, a 37-year-old man landed in Mumbai from South Africa and was diagnosed with Covid-19 after three days. His 35-year-old fiance was traced through close contact tracing and also diagnosed with Covid-19 on November 29. She had returned to Mumbai the same day from US. Their samples were sent for genome sequencing to the National Institute of Virology.

After landing in Mumbai, they had stayed in a hotel. So, BMC also traced the hotel staffers who were in close contact with the couple.

The civic body managed to trace five high risk and 315 low-risk contacts of the couple. Almost 50 fliers who flew with the couple, including passengers who sat three seats ahead and three seats behind, were also traced. Field surveillance officers also traced the taxi drivers who drove them from Mumbai airport to Andheri along with their family members.

The field officers traced another 50 close contacts of the people who were in close proximity to the couple. “The male patient was home quarantined for three-four days before he went out, so we had to track those people who came in close vicinity of him. But thankfully, he didn’t attend any family functions, which could have increased the surveillance,” said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, BMC. Both patients have taken Pfizer’s vaccine.

“…all the tested people who were in their close proximity have tested negative,…” said Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer, BMC.