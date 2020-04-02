BMC traces 150 contacts of patients at Worli Koliwada, 87 shifted to hospital

Worli-Koliwada was sealed after three persons tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Worli-Koliwada was sealed after three persons tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The BMC has identified 150 contacts of COVID-19 patients in Worli Koliwada and shifted 87 of them to a quarantine facility at Poddar Hospital on Wednesday. Civic officials said the remaining 73 people would be admitted to the hospital on Thursday.

The move came after three persons tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, including a senior citizen couple, taking the number of the infected from Koliwada and its neighbouring slums to 15 since Sunday. The BMC has sealed Koliwada and its neighborhood for public movement.

“We have decided to shift 150 close contacts of those infected from Worli Koliwada. On Wednesday, we moved 87 people to quarantine facilities in Poddar hospital. The remaining will be moved by Thursday. We have made arrangements for their food,” said Sharad Ughade, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of G-South Ward (Worli-Mahalaxmi).

An official from BMC said, “They were living in a densely populated area and most use common sanitation facilities. To prevent the virus from spreading, we decided to move them to a separate quarantine facility. All of them will be kept in 14-day quarantine at Poddar hospital.”

“This was necessary, as it is practically impossible to keep a tab on their health on a daily basis. If we observe symptoms, they can be tested immediately. More people will be moved into quarantine facilities once contact tracing is over,” the official added.

The residents on Wednesday initially resisted their family members being taken to the hospital. The BMC eventually roped in local leaders to explain the decision. “After we explained the problem to them, most residents understood and cooperated,” said Hemangi Worlikar, Shiv Sena corporator. Those shifted were transported in BEST buses.

There was panic in the area after a 35-year-old resident passed away on Wednesday. However, the BMC clarified that person’s death is not related to COVID-19. “This is not a COVID-19 case and the man’s body has been sent to KEM hospital,” said Ughade.

Worli Koliwada, one of Mumbai’s oldest fishing villages, has grown over the years. Slums have come up next to it, making the whole area densely packed with small houses and narrow lanes, where social distancing is impossible.

Koliwada and the two adjoining two slums have a population of about one lakh.

