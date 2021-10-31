BMC to use major chunk of central grant to procure EVs

The BMC will procure electric vehicles from a major chunk of the grant released by the Centre following the 15th Finance Commission recommendation.

The civic body has planned to procure electric buses for internal use, cars and electric sweepers as about 80% of the funds will be used for Electric Vehicles (EVs).

Officials from BMC’s Environment Department said that so far Rs 324 crore has been released from the Union Finance Ministry for taking steps for pollution control and improving civic facilities. In all Mumbai is expected to receive Rs 1240 crore for 2020-21 to 2025-26.

“We are planning to spend about 80 per cent of the fund on purchase of electric vehicles as per directives from the state government. Climate change and increasing pollution is the biggest threat for the city. Now the priority will be introducing environment friendly measures,” said an official from BMC.

About 100 vehicles are planned to be procured, including EV buses, cars, electronic sweepers. BMC will also set up charging stations to encourage use of EVs.

Earlier, the BMC had decided to allocate these funds to various departments like Environment, Solid Waste Management, Solid Waste Management and Gardens. Later, the state issued directives to utilize 80 percent of the fund for EVs.

According to the state order, 80 per cent of the funds will be used for EV components, 8% on dust mitigation, 2% industries and other, 4% for construction and demolition activities, 3% for bakeries and crematoriums and 3% for air quality monitoring and strengthening.

A proposal of setting up six charging points at various locations in Mumbai will be tabled before the Standing Committee meeting on Tuesday.