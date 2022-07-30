scorecardresearch
Friday, July 29, 2022

BMC to use geopolymer, rapid hardening concrete tech to fill potholes

The geopolymer technique is a combination of sand, stone and polymer mixed to fill a pothole. In such a case, the road can be opened up to traffic in two hours.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 30, 2022 12:08:27 am
At present, work of cement concretisation of 236 km of roads, worth Rs 2,200 crore, has been undertaken for 2022-23. (File Photo)

DAYS AFTER Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed that geopolymer technique be used to fill potholes, the BMC on Friday said it will use geopolymer and rapid hardening concrete technology to fill potholes caused by heavy rain.

The geopolymer technique is a combination of sand, stone and polymer mixed to fill a pothole. In such a case, the road can be opened up to traffic in two hours.

“Due to the heavy rain in the last few days, it is being observed that potholes are forming mainly on the asphalt roads,” said BMC on Friday. It added that five tenders for Island city, eastern and western suburbs, with an estimated cost of around Rs 5 crore, have been issued. Contractors will be appointed for 15 months from the date of issue of work orders. Defect Liability Period will be applicable for the next 15 months, the BMC said.

On July 22, BMC had said that it has assured the chief minister that work of cement concretisation of Mumbai’s roads will be completed in the next two years and the roads will become pothole-free.

After facing flak for years for using cold mix technology to fill potholes on asphalt roads, the BMC on July 22 had tested alternative methods to fill potholes – rapid hardening cement, paver blocks, geopolymer mix and precast concrete and steel plates. Pothole filling trials were held at three sites on a road below the eastern freeway.

At present, work of cement concretisation of 236 km of roads, worth Rs 2,200 crore, has been undertaken for 2022-23.

