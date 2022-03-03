BMC to upgrade dispensaries, run health centre with diagnostic centres, tele-medicine facilities

Dispensaries operated by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are set to get a major upgrade in April, with addition of in-house diagnostic centres, tele-medicine facilities and visits from super specialists from major hospitals. The transformation of these civic-run dispensaries, which are presently lying in a neglected state, is part of the BMC’s plan to establish nearly 100 polyclinics and diagnostic centres. As part of a pilot initiative, 10 upgraded dispensaries will be functional by April.

The BMC has decided to start these centres under the name ‘Hinduhridayasamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Health Centre’.

There are presently 189 dispensaries that are being run by the BMC. Due to lack of manpower and infrastructure, the dispensaries in Mumbai fail to provide essential healthcare to the patients. As a result, patients end up crowding at the four major civic-run hospitals — KEM, Sion, Nair and Cooper.

“We want to utilise the existing dispensaries to provide all kinds of health facilities under the same roof. We will be upgrading the dispensaries to make them suitable to be used as polyclinics and diagnostic centres,” said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, BMC.

“This will help citizens access healthcare facilities at close proximity to their houses,” he added. In the first stage, the BMC will start the centres at 10 dispensaries which already have adequate space and health infrastructure. “To gauge the loopholes, we will start the centres at 10 dispensaries… after… trial and error, we will start the additional 90 centres later,” said Kakani. Health activists have welcomed the move, which will help in strengthening the dispensaries, which currently have skeletal manpower.