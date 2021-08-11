BMC to undertake repair works of five bridges, two foot over bridges

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken up structural repairs of five bridges and foot over bridges (FOBs) across the city.

According to the officials from BMC, three bridges — Sitaram Selvam Y Bridge (Opposite Mumbai Fire Brigade Head Quarter) and Annasaheb Patil Bridge (Gloria Church) in Byculla and Olivant Rail Over Bridge at Mazgaon — and two FOBs at Bhandari Police Station and Masjid East-West near Masjid Railway Station in Masjid Bander, will be taken for repair works.

The project will cost Rs 11.51 crore and is expected to be completed in 18 months’ time from the date of work order issued to the contractor. The civic body has finalized a contractor for repair work and a proposal will come to Standing Committee for approval on Wednesday afternoon.

The BMC’s decision came after a structural audit of these bridges and FOBs found that they are in dilapidated condition and require major repairs.

Officials said that during the repair time motorists using these three bridges will face inconvenience as there might be traffic jams due to proposed repair works. All three bridges are very crucial to travel from north to south and vice-versa as they connect the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus area, Mahalaxmi, Dadar, Parel.

“These bridges are quite old and structural audit had found that they require strengthening of structures. Since these are busy roads they need to be repaired as soon as possible, “said a senior official from the Bridges department.

After Himalaya Bridge at CSMT collapsed on March 14, 2019, the BMC had ordered a re-audit of about 300 bridges across the city. Six people had died in the incident. The BMC investigation had found that the consultant appointed for structural audit had declared it structurally safe and suggested only minor repair works. Following this, BMC had decided to re-audit the bridges.