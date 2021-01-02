BMC to train 50 first responders from Jan 4

This is the first batch this year which will receive the training. (File)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will conduct a first responder training programme for 50 residents, starting Monday. The programme that began in 2018, trains locals in a group of 25-50, on the basics of disaster-management, first-aid, search and rescue operation among others.

The schedule of the training, which is being planned, will include lessons on how to administer first-aid, fire-fighting operations like how to use fire extinguishers, alerting authorities, group and casualty rescue and life-saving skills, including CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation), in case of drowning or heart attack.

The training will include basic instructions on what to do during a natural disasters, such as an earthquake or fire and building collapse, besides guidance on safety drills.

The module will also have lessons on monsoon preparedness and include dos and don’ts during incidents such as flood and other natural disasters. “Fifty residents from Parel will receive this training on Monday. These people were selected by the local corporators and are part of NGOs and various social works in the area,” said a civic official.

This is the first batch this year which will receive the training. The BMCs disaster management cell also conducts training programs in schools, hospitals and also in private offices, as per the requests.