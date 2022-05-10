BMC to tie up with NGOs, local groups to prevent littering in Mithi River

To prevent throwing of garbage in Mithi River, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will rope in Non-governmental Organisations (NGOs) and local groups to create awareness among people living on the bank of the water body. Officials from the Solid Waste Management (SWM) department said that from May 17, the BMC will start training NGOs and local groups so that they can start convincing residents not to throw garbage in Mithi River.

There are several slums along the bank of the 17.6-km-long Mithi River.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner, SWM, Dr Sangeeta Hasnale said that a lot of garbage is being dumped into Mithi River by the residents apart from the other waste discharged. “The idea is to explain to and teach citizens not to throw garbage and set up a mechanism where household garbage is systematically managed,” said Dr Hasnale.