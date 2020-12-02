BMC to test food delivery agents, salon staffers and security guards for Covid

Picture used for representational purpose

After conducting Covid-19 antigen tests on hawkers and shopkeepers ahead of Diwali, the BMC has decided extended the drive to food delivery agents, salon staffers and security guards. The move is aimed at checking the post-festival spike in infections.

Following the gradual relaxation of lockdown restrictions, the BMC had in September began to conduct antigen tests on hawkers and shopkeepers in areas that have witnessed a virus growth rate of more than one per cent.

From November 18, ahead of Diwali, the civic body again began targeted Covid-19 testing for a week for hawkers, shopowners, helpers and transporters in crowded markets as well as for BEST and MSRTC drivers to tap possible super-spreaders.

The G North ward, which covers Dadar and Mahim, began testing food delivery agents on Tuesday. BMC officials said the tests were crucial to ensure that the transmission of the virus through hawkers and shopkeepers to their customers is contained.

“Almost all service providers are working in the city now. With these tests, the aim is to control the spread of the virus and also for residents to feel safe when they avail food delivery or salon services,” said Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of G North.

In a week starting November 18, 4,086 shopkeepers, hawkers and helpers have been tested in G North. Of them, 51 have tested positive for Covid-19.

According to BMC data, P South ward (Goregaon West) has the highest virus growth rate of 0.5 per cent, followed by R Central (Borivali) with 0.43 per cent. The overall growth rate for the city is 0.34 per cent.

Sandhya Nandedkar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of R North, said: “We have held special camps near markets and prominent shopping locations. In a week, starting November 18, we have tested around 645 shopkeepers and hawkers. No one had tested positive among them.”

C ward, which includes the city’s biggest textile markets of Bhuleshwar and Kalbadevi, has one of the lowest virus growth rates of 0.18 per cent. Chakrapani Alle, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of C ward, said: “We are regularly setting up rapid antigen testing kiosks near markets, offices and restaurants. We conduct free tests at the kiosks and are trying to maximise the number of tests conducted daily.”

