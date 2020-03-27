BMC to team up with food delivery apps for home deliveries

BMC has planned to team up with food delivery apps for home deliveries amid coronavirus nation lockdown (File photo) BMC has planned to team up with food delivery apps for home deliveries amid coronavirus nation lockdown (File photo)

IN A bid to ensure that people do not have to step out to make essential purchases like groceries and milk among other things, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is working to facilitate home deliveries in the coming days.

The civic body is teaming with online food delivery portals like Swiggy, Zomato and others for picking grocery items from a local retailer and making doorstep deliveries. According to the municipal commissioner’s order, all the 24 administrative wards will prepare a list of retailers/grocery shops in their areas and train them to accept the orders online or over the phone, and also prepare the orders to be picked by delivery executives. BMC will also allow restaurants to begin food deliveries. However, civic officials said many restaurants have not shown interest in food delivery services as they do not have staff.

The BMC, in assistance with the Mumbai Police, will provide emergency passes to delivery executives and shop owners for seamless working. Many grocery shops have temporarily stopped home deliveries owing to lack of staff following the lockdown. Many retailers, including those online, have limited or completely suspended their operations.

Till Thursday, two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of a 21-days nationwide lockdown, panic buying was still prevalent and crowding at local grocery stores continued.

According to the order by Mumbai suburban collector, the management of housing societies would have to make sure that their members do not step outside gates unnecessarily, and also that gardens, club houses and other recreational amenities on the society premises remain closed till further orders.