BMC to take up fresh survey of hawkers

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday decided to conduct a fresh survey of hawkers in Mumbai to check their eligibility.

Officials said that a similar survey was conducted by BMC in 2014. “But there were complaints of discrepancies in the survey and the corporators were not involved in the process. Now, corporators will be a part of the survey committees,” said an official.

Uddhav took the decision in a meeting with the senior government and BMC officials. As per the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, BMC has to conduct such a survey every five years.

After the Act was passed in 2014, the BMC had distributed 1,28,443 forms among hawkers, to be filled and returned to the civic body. Of the 99,435 hawkers who submitted the forms to the civic body, 15,361 were found to be eligible to become hawkers.

The civic body had also published 85,891 hawking “pitches” on 1,366 roads all over Mumbai and invited suggestions and objections from residents in 2018. Pitches are proposed designated space of one square metre by one square metre for hawkers to conduct their business.

After hearing the suggestions and objections, the pitches were reduced to 30,832 on 404 roads.

Uddhav, meanwhile, held a meeting with Shiv Sena legislators from Mumbai to listen to the problems they are facing in their constituencies. Party leaders said that apart from local issues, the MLAs said that redevelopment of old and dilapidated buildings should be fast-tracked. The CM assured that the issue would be fast-tracked soon, said a MLA.

