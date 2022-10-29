BMC to take up beautification work in H West ward: Shelar

Ahead of the upcoming polls, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will take up multiple projects for a beautification drive in its H/West ward in Bandra (West), said Ashish Shelar. The H/West ward is part of Shelar’s assembly constituency, who is also the president of BJP’s Mumbai unit.

The projects will be taken up across Bandra (West) to aesthetically enhance the area and add beauty to public places, Shelar said. As part of the drive, tourists will now get to enjoy fishing at Bandra Lake, which is likely to get yet another facelift.

Shelar conducted a review meeting at the H/West ward with BMC officials on Friday. Assistant commissioner of the ward and deputy municipal commissioner of the area was present at the meeting.

BMC will beautify the spaces under the metro bridge at Mahim causeway and develop a decorative walkway, seating arrangements, illumination and landscaping. CD Road and 16th road in Bandra (West) will also be beautified with street furniture, decorative lighting, and better footpaths as ‘Model Roads’ for the rest of the area. BMC is also likely to take up the beautification of Turner Road to improve its ambience and aesthetics.

At Bandra Lake, the civic body will add a water aeration system, one entry and exit point, upgraded security, and a ‘fishing kiosk’. BMC upgraded the lake precinct and opened it to the public in 2018. The Bandra Fort will be illuminated, and landscaping and street furniture will be installed.

Makeover of Lalbaug flyover

The BMC has also planned the beautification of the Lalbaug flyover in Parel in South Mumbai as part of CM Eknath Shinde’s Mumbai beautification project at an estimated cost of Rs 17,000 crore. The civic body has decided to install 75 butterfly motif lightings on existing light poles on the flyover along its median.

The spaces underneath the flyover will also be upgraded with improved landscaping. Heritage lighting will be installed in the area and the civic body will also illuminate the underside of the flyover, a senior civic official from the F/South ward said.