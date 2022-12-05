BMC to take charge of 19 underpasses and bridges from MSRDC

THE BRIHANMUMBAI Municipal Corporation (BMC) is all set to take charge of 19 bridges and traffic underpasses from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) as all the necessary formalities required for the handing over of these structures are complete.

The proposal of handing over these roads and bridges was supported by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after Municipal Commissioner and state-appointed administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal urged the Bombay High Court (HC) on September 30 to make BMC the sole authority responsible for the maintenance of roads and flyovers in Mumbai to bring an end to pothole-related problems.

MSRDC had handed over possession of the roads to BMC in October, however, the civic body didn’t give its nod to taking over the roads.

“We have now expedited the completion of all the required formalities to complete the handover of these roads. Over the next two months, the BMC will carry out multiple interventions and structural checks of these roads and flyovers through a team of experts. By assessing the wear and tear and current condition of the roads we will take a call on initiating repair works as per requirement,” P Velrasu, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) told The Indian Express said while confirming the development.

He also said that the civic body is targeting to complete some of the basic repairs before monsoon next year.

The MSRDC generates a heavy volume of revenue from these roads through advertisement rights and toll taxes. Sources in the department said that according to an agreement made with the state government MSRDC has the right to toll taxes toll for the next five years. At present, the toll is collected from the entry points in Mumbai, which includes Vashi, Airlines, Mulund and Dahisar, and the proceeds go to MSRDC.

Velrasu said that BMC has chalked out a revenue-sharing formula and henceforth, the overall revenue generated will be shared between the two agencies.

“It is true that the MSRDC has invested a huge amount of funds for the construction and maintenance of these flyovers. Now, as BMC will put its own money for maintenance, they will also need to generate revenue as well,” said a BMC official.

Last week, the BMC officially took charge of the Western Express Highway (WEH) and Eastern Express Highway (WEH) from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). The handover took place two months after Chahal floated the proposal.