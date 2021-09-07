BMC to strengthen, beautify 5 footpaths

The BMC will strengthen, improve and beautify five footpaths in parts of the city. Aiming to make these footpaths pedestrian friendly, the civic body will focus on standardisation with cement concrete instead of paver blocks.

The project will be taken up on the line of the improved footpaths around National Gallery of Modern Art and Mumbai University in Fort. In July, BMC had completed footpath standardisation work at Fort under the Fort Precinct Project.

According to the proposal, the work will be taken up at Lady Jahangir Marg from St Joseph Circle near Wadala station to Ruia College; Maharshi Dayanand Sarswati Marg from Diamond Garden to Chembur railway station; Sant Gyaneshwar Mandir Road and RKP Road – both at Bandra East and M G Road at Goregaon.

Officials said the decision was taken in February after Environment Minister and Guardian Minister (Mumbai Suburb) Aaditya Thackeray directed the BMC to revamp footpaths. The BMC’s road and traffic department officials said the work would focus on improving the surface for smooth mobility on these footpaths. The civic body would take up more footpaths based on the success of this project.

“Currently, most of these footpaths are made of paver blocks. At many locations, paver blocks are loosening, causing inconvenience to pedestrians. These five footpaths will be made of cement concrete, targeting a life cycle of at least three decades,” said an official from the department.

Proposed work on these five footpaths and side strips of roads will cost the BMC Rs 69 crore. The work is likely to be completed in 15 months. While a proposal will be tabled before the Standing Committee for approving the work, the BMC has roped in urban planner Pankaj Joshi, who is also assisting it on the Fort project.