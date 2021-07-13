Let fully vaccinated domestic fliers enter Mumbai without RT-PCR report: BMC to state

The state is yet to take a final decision on the request made by the BMC. (File)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation (BMC) has requested the state government to exempt all fully vaccinated domestic passengers arriving at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from carrying RT-PCR test reports.

Following the surge in the daily Covid-19 cases across the country, in May, the state had tightened rules for travel into Maharashtra, making the RT-PCR test report, obtained 48 hours before entry into the state, mandatory.

“The vaccination drives across the nation have commenced and many citizens who are fully vaccinated, are requesting to waive off the condition with respect to carrying negative RT-PCR test report,” read the letter by Mumbai municipal commissioner IS Chahal to Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte.

The letter further states, “There are many passengers who are taking up the journey to Delhi or other business places in the morning and they are returning on the same day or the next morning, in such cases conducting RT-PCR test and getting the report becomes impossible.”

States such as Delhi, Punjab and Chandigarh have announced that travellers can enter without an RT-PCR test.

The state is yet to take a final decision on the request made by the BMC.

The BMC has also decided to allow walk-in vaccination from Monday to Saturday for students going abroad for higher education, persons who have to take up jobs in foreign countries, and athletes and support staff attending the Olympics in Tokyo.

Earlier, people falling in these categories could walk in to get jabbed for three days a week — Monday to Wednesday – at the seven designated vaccination centres across the city. The six days of walk-in vaccination facility for the said categories will be provided till August 31, said the BMC.

The seven walk-in vaccination centres are Kasturba hospital in Chinchpokli, KEM hospital in Parel, Seven Hills hospital in Andheri East, Cooper hospital in Vile Parle West, Shatabdi hospital in Govandi, Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar and Dahisar Jumbo Covid-19 Centre.

The beneficiaries from these categories will have to produce admission confirmation letters, offer and employer letters for jobs and authorised letters from the sports ministry for participating in the Olympics.

The BMC has issued a form called “Certificate of Verification for International Travel”, which has to be filled by beneficiaries and submitted at the centres while taking the jabs.

According to the new guidelines, people in these categories can get a second dose of Covishield before the completion of the mandatory 84 days. However, the gap should not be less than 28 days.